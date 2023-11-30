Big Bang Theory star condemns global silence on 'rape and torture' of Israeli women by Hamas

Mayim Bialik, actress known for The Big Bang Theory and co-host of Jeopardy!, has voiced her strong criticism on social media, calling out global women's organisations for their noticeable silence surrounding the "systemic rape and torture" of Israeli women during Hamas' attack on October 7.

"These crimes against women were in many cases documented by the terrorists themselves and broadcast for the world to see. Those of us who have fought for women’s rights and have sought to shout from the rooftops when women’s bodies are being used in war for the sadistic pleasure of perpetrators are astounded at how the world has been silent surrounding this," she said. There has been an abhorrent and conspicuous absence of women’s organizations around the world unequivocally condemning the systematic rape and torture of women on October 7 by Hamas. Brutal gang rapes, sexual torture, and murder of fetuses happened- period. Where are the “BELIEVE… — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) November 26, 2023 ×

The attack, in which Hamas militants crossed the border and targetted Israeli civilians, resulted in the death of 1,200 Israelis, many of whom were civilians. The Israeli government claimed there were multiple signs of rape, torture, and other atrocities suffered by the victims.

Hamas has denied any involvement in sexual violence. Israel, on its part, has taken steps to bring attention to these alleged atrocities, holding a meeting at the United Nations building in Geneva.

Mayim Bialik also criticised groups such as the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women for their response to the reports. She expressed her astonishment on Twitter at the world's silence.

"The UN (U.N. Women - the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women) took 50 days to express “alarm”," she wrote.

Bialik shared a link to an opinion piece by the First Lady of Israel, Michal Herzog, published in Newsweek and a CNN piece from former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg.