Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: 2 Russian hostages freed by Hamas leave Gaza
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: After last week's truce deal and the subsequent extension on Monday (Nov 27) negotiators are working toward extending the ceasefire. Qatar remains the key player with authorities in Doha remaining "very optimistic" of an extension. The Israelis have said if Hamas continues to release ten hostages a day, they will extend the truce by a day.
Follow WION for all the LIVE updates
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: After last week's truce deal and the subsequent extension on Monday (Nov 27) negotiators are working toward extending the ceasefire. Qatar remains the key player with authorities in Doha remaining "very optimistic" of an extension. The Israelis have said if Hamas continues to release ten hostages a day, they will extend the truce by a day.
Israel is investigating to verify Hamas' claims that the youngest Israeli hostage ten-month-old baby Kfir Babis who was held by the Islamist militant group has been killed. Unconfirmed media reports quoting Hamas said that the baby was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike before the truce.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she remains hopeful that the truce in Gaza can be extended.
"We're hopeful the truce can be extended. This is all in the hands of Hamas. The Israelis have said if they continue to release ten hostages a day, they will extend by a day," said Thomas-Greenfield.
"So it truly is in their hands. But I do think there is a potential for that and we're actively working to extend the deal."
Two Russia hostages released by Hamas on Wednesday (Nov 29) arrived in Egypt via the Rafah crossing, per AFP. The two women have been identified as Yelena Trupanov, 50, and 73-year-old Irena Tati.