US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she remains hopeful that the truce in Gaza can be extended.

"We're hopeful the truce can be extended. This is all in the hands of Hamas. The Israelis have said if they continue to release ten hostages a day, they will extend by a day," said Thomas-Greenfield.

"So it truly is in their hands. But I do think there is a potential for that and we're actively working to extend the deal."