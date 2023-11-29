Hamas claims 10-month-old hostage Kfir Babis killed, Israel investigating to confirm: Report

Israel is investigating to verify Hamas' claims that the youngest ten-month-old baby Kfir Babis who was held hostage by the Islamist militant group has been killed. Unconfirmed media reports quoting Hamas said that the baby was killed in an alleged Israeli airstrike before the truce.

Hamas' armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades made the claims, to which Israel reacted saying that it is still verifying the reports. The militant group failed to provide any evidence supporting its claims over the killing of the baby.

In an even more shocking development, the group said that the baby's mother 30-year-old mother Shiri Silberman-Babis and four-year-old brother Ariel, were also killed in the Israeli bombardment.

It claimed that the incident took place before the truce, which came into effect on November 24 and was further extended by two days to facilitate release of more Israeli hostages being held captive.

In the statement by Hamas, there was no mention of Kfir's father Yarden who was also taken hostage by the terrorists.

AFP quoting Israeli army said that it is investigating the reports. In a statement, it stated "verifying the accuracy of the information."

"Hamas is endangering the lives of all the hostages in the Gaza Strip, who include nine children, and is responsible for their security," an IDF statement said.

Baby, family kidnapped by Hamas

A video after the October 7 attack by Hamas captured Shiri and her young family being dragged out from their home in Nir Oz Kibbutz. They were taken towards a waiting car. The footage went viral on social media platforms.

The emotional and harrowing video showed the mother crying while holding onto Kfir and Ariel. The neighbours were seen screaming, "She has a baby."

There was a ray of hope that the family was safe however the unconfirmed statement is concerning and might end up escalating the friction between Israel and Hamas amid the ongoing truce brokered by Qatar and Egypt.

With prisoner exchange ongoing, it was anticipated that the baby and family would be brought out safely. Hopes are bleak but Israel is yet to confirm the Hamas statement.

Watch | Gaza Ceasefire hangs by a thread as Israel & Hamas exchange hostages | World at War × Ahead of the claims by Hamas, an Israeli Defence Forces spokesperson earlier said that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir are believed to have been handed off to Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).