India votes in favour of UNGA resolution, calls on Israel to withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights

With the 193-member UN General Assembly on Tuesday (Nov 28) casting their vote over Israel's control of Syria's Golan Heights, India voted in favour.

The draft resolution called ‘The Syrian Golan’ was introduced by Egypt. It was adopted as 91 member nations voted in favour, eight against and 62 abstained.

The resolution, which was listed under the agenda item ‘The situation in the Middle East’, called on Israel to withdraw from Syria's Golan Heights. It comes in the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in West Asia, a situation that has once again ignited the debate over the contentious Golan Heights region.

Syria has been claiming its ownership of Golan Heights, an area in its southwest region. It was occupied by Israeli forces on June 5, 1967.

Who all voted in favour of the resolution?

Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are some of the nations who voted in favour of the resolution. Voting against the resolution were Australia, Canada, Israel, the UK and the US.

The resolution pointed out that Israel has not adhered to UN Security Council resolution 497. UNSC in 1981, decided that the "Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights is null and void and without international legal effect."

The 1981 resolution came after Israel Knesset on December 14, 1981, passed the Golan Heights Law.

At the time, the resolution termed Israel the "occupying power" and urged that the country "should rescind forthwith its decision."

The 1981 resolution also reaffirmed that the acquisition of territory by force is "inadmissible, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, the principles of international law, and relevant Security Council resolutions."

The resolution adopted on Tuesday (Nov 28) demanded Israel's withdrawal from the Syrian Golan to the line of June 4, 1967.

It said “that the continued occupation of the Syrian Golan and its de facto annexation constitute a stumbling block in the way of achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.”