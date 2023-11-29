Can Fattah-II evade Israeli air defence systems? | WION

Tehran unveiled an upgraded version of its hypersonic missile on the 19th of November. The Iranian show of force comes on the heels of heightened U.S. military presence in the region and puts U.S' chief ally Israel, Iran's regional arch enemy, well within its range. Tehran claimed that the new missile, Fattah-2, is capable of evading air defence systems with its supersonic manoeuvres which is being interpreted as a veiled jibe at rival Israel and its many air defence systems. Additionally, Iran's supreme leader appealed to Muslim states with political ties to Israel to at least sever them for a limited time. The appeal comes weeks after he had called for an Islamic food and oil embargo on Israel.