'World's most dangerous country for journalists': 4 Mexican journalists injured in two separate attacks

In Southern Mexico, four journalists were shot and wounded on Tuesday. This is the latest in a series of attacks which lend the nation its status as one of the most dangerous for reporters.

What happened?

According to an AFP news agency report citing officials, attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on three of the journalists around noon. The incident happened in Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state. The journalists, as reported by the local prosecutor's office, were there to cover a murder.

In a separate attack in the city of Apatzingan in the neighbouring state of Michoacán, the fourth journalist, as per local police reports, was wounded by gunfire.

Have the journalists been identified?

Yes, the victims of the latest attacks on journalists have been identified. As per AFP, the three media personnel injured in Chilpancingo are Jesus Antonio de la Cruz, Oscar Guerrero and Victor Mateo Francisco.

According to prosecutors, they have sustained injuries to the back, arm and neck. Quoting the media advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF), AFP reports that the trio were in stable condition.

The journalists cover political and crime stories for different local media, said the group.

Maynor Ramon Ramirez has been identified as the fourth victim — attacked in a separate incident in Apatzingan. He works with ABC, a local news portal ABC. Previously, in 2016, Ramirez reportedly had survived another attack.

Mexico and safety of journalist

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

Just last week, three reporters were kidnapped and later released in Guerrero's city of Taxco.

Before that, photojournalist Ismael Villagomez was shot and killed in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.