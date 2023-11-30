'My answer is...': Israeli PM Netanyahu reveals what will happen after truce deal expires

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated in clear terms that his country will return to the battlefield for the eradication of Hamas, once the current phase of hostage exchange ends.

On the 54th day of the ongoing war and during the second phase of the ceasefire, Netanyahu took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and gave a brief summary of the events of the last few days.

Netanyahu said after the events of October 7 when Hamas butchered thousands of Israelis, he had set three goals: "The elimination of Hamas, the return of all our abductees and to ensure that Gaza will never again be a threat to Israel."

Bibi said his goals remain the same and that his government had achieved a great deal in the last week, which included the return of abductees - a feat that would have 'sounded imaginary'.

However, he added: In the last few days I hear a question - will Israel return to fighting after this phase of returning our abductees is exhausted? So my answer is unequivocal - yes."

"There is no way we are not going back to fighting until the end. This is my policy, the entire cabinet stands behind it, the entire government stands behind it, the soldiers stand behind it, the people stand behind it - and that is exactly what we will do." בתחילת המלחמה קבעתי שלושה יעדים: חיסול החמאס, החזרת כל חטופינו ולהבטיח שעזה לעולם לא תחזור להיות איום על ישראל.



שלושת היעדים האלה עומדים בעינם.



בשבוע האחרון השגנו הישג גדול מאוד - החזרת עשרות רבות של חטופינו. לפני שבוע זה היה נשמע דמיוני, אבל השגנו את זה.



בימים האחרונים אני… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 29, 2023 × While Netanyahu indicated resuming the war soon, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in a post added that Israeli forces were ready to resume fighting 'immediately.

"We are making every attempt to return all the abductees and to fully exploit the current move to return all the abducted women and children in Gaza. IDF forces in the air, on land and at sea are ready to resume fighting immediately.

What is the current situation?

After last week's truce deal and the subsequent extension on Monday (Nov 27) negotiators are working toward extending the ceasefire. Qatar remains the key player with authorities in Doha remaining "very optimistic" of an extension. The Israelis have said if Hamas continues to release ten hostages a day, they will extend the truce by a day.

Meanwhile, Hams said no agreement to extend the ongoing truce had been reached yet.

“Efforts to extend the truce have not yet matured, and as for the offer that has been made to us to extend the truce, we do not find it worthy to study,” said Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Lebanon.

On Wednesday, two Russian hostages, identified as Yelena Trupanov, 50, and 73-year-old Irena Tati were realed by Hamas via the Rafah crossing.