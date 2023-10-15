'Butchered, limbs mutilated, raped': Israeli forensic teams describe Hamas atrocities

In the aftermath of the devastating Hamas attack on communities around the Gaza Strip, military forensic teams in Israel have conducted examinations on the bodies of victims, uncovering disturbing evidence of torture, rape, and other heinous acts. This comes as a profound shock, as around 1,300 bodies have been transported to an army base in Ramla, central Israel, where specialist teams work diligently to determine the identity of the deceased and the circumstances of their deaths, reported Reuters.

Identification progress and shocking discoveries

Rabbi Israel Weiss, a former army chief rabbi, and one of the officials overseeing the identification process, told Reuters that approximately 90 per cent of military casualties have been identified. Additionally, efforts are underway to identify civilians. Many of the bodies displayed harrowing signs of torture and rape. Among the discoveries are dismembered bodies, beheadings, including a child.

Reserve warrant officer Avigayil, who spoke to reporters, said that multiple cases of rape were confirmed through forensic examinations, with the bodies carefully stored in refrigerated containers.

Captain Maayan, a military dentist involved in the identification process, highlighted the severity of the abuses witnessed to Reuters. The bodies show signs of gunshot wounds and other indications of torture. However, no forensic evidence in the form of pictures or medical records was presented by the military personnel overseeing the identification.

Hamas, the Islamist group in control of the Gaza Strip, has denied the allegations of abuse, despite the deeply disturbing discoveries.

The horrific attack and its aftermath

The revelations stem from a brutal assault on October 7, when hundreds of Hamas gunmen, some on motorcycles, breached barriers around Gaza and rampaged through nearby communities.

The revelations stem from a brutal assault on October 7, when hundreds of Hamas gunmen, some on motorcycles, breached barriers around Gaza and rampaged through nearby communities.

They targeted an outdoor dance party, as well as homes and military bases, abducting more than 120 Israelis and foreigners. The scale of the attack, with a staggering number of casualties in a single day and horrifying images emerging from the affected areas, left Israel reeling.

In response to the attack, Israeli jets and artillery have relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of over 2,200 Palestinians and the destruction of thousands of buildings. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew parallels between Hamas and the notorious Islamic State, known for its gruesome public beheadings in countries such as Syria and Iraq.

