British police to drop investigation into cash-for-honours scandal involving Charles III

Detectives at London's Metropolitan Police's Special Enquiry Team (SET) have decided not to take any further action regarding the investigation into media reports which claimed that a Saudi businessman had been honoured in exchange for donations to one of Charles III’s charities.

British Police Monday (August 21) said the prosecutors failed to establish that any offences had been committed under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act or the Bribery Act.

Police enquiry began in February 2022

The enquiry began in February last year after a Sunday Times report revealed ‘shady dealings’ between the Saudi businessman and the charity owned by Charles III.

What came hot on the heels was a police investigation, under which two men were interviewed under caution. The police also requested some documents from the newspaper.

"Should any new information or evidence come to light that requires further assessment, this will be carried out by the Met’s SET," the police statement said.

"Nobody has been arrested or charged during the course of this investigation," the statement added.

Sunday Times reportage

Since its initial publication in September 2021, the Sunday Times has released more articles related to alleged donations given to charities associated with ‘King’ Charles.

In June 2022, the newspaper reported that Charles had received 3 million euros ($3.3 million) in cash from a former prime minister of Qatar, with a portion of it being carried in shopping bags.

Charles's office clarified that the funds were directed to one of his charities and that all proper procedures were followed. A source from the royal camp mentioned that sizeable cash donations would no longer be accepted.

Around a month later, the Times revealed that the Prince of Wales’ Charitable Fund had received money from Osama bin Laden's family. Charles's office stated that the charity had meticulously evaluated the decision to accept the funds and that he had no personal involvement in the matter.

More about the Prince’s Foundation

The Prince’s Foundation serves as an overarching entity for various charitable ventures led by King Charles. Situated at the historic Dumfries House estate in Scotland, it claims to promote sustainable living through ‘education and training’.

This foundation claims to be operating “independently” from Charles's main office at Clarence House.

A 'King' Charles spokesperson had previously affirmed that “the Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honors or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”

