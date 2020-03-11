British health minister Nadine Dorries tests positive for coronavirus

Conservative MP and junior health minister of UK, Nadine Dorries on Tuesday said that she has been tested positive for coronavirus.

Dorries has taken all the advised precautions and has been self-isolating at home.

"I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus... and have been self-isolating at home," said the Conservative MP.

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice,” Nadine Dorries said.

On Tuesday, the sixth person has died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 382.

Matt Hancock, Britain’s health minister also tweeted that he was “really sorry” to hear of Dorries’ diagnosis.

"Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus. She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers.I understand why people are worried about this disease. We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science,” he said.