Coronavirus basically curbed in Hubei province, says President Xi during visit to Wuhan

China's President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan today nearly seventy days after the first coronavirus cases were reported.

In Wuhan, President Xi interacted with the people who have been fighting the outbreak on the ground - medical staff, police officers, community workers and military personnel.

"The spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been basically curbed in Hubei province and the capital city Wuhan," China's official Xinhua news agency quoted the Chinese president as saying.

"Initial success has been made in stabilising the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan," Xi added.

Over the last couple of months, hundreds of medical workers have been deployed in Wuhan which is the epicentre of the coronavirus with the residents largely left to their own devices following stringent lockdown measures.

President Xi's visit comes at a time when the situation in Wuhan has improved considerably. Over the last 24 hours, China has reported only 17 deaths and 19 new infections which are far less than the numbers of deaths being reported in January and February.

The Hubei administration is even mulling a gradual loosening of the travel restrictions in the province.