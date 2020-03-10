Iran reports 54 new coronavirus deaths, highest single-day toll

Iran on Tuesday reported 54 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest one-day toll since the start of the outbreak in the country, reported news agency AFP.

The new deaths bring the number of those killed by the virus in the Islamic republic to 291, the health ministry's spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised conference.

He added that 881 new cases had been confirmed, bringing the total infection tally to 8,042.

Iran and Italy are two worst-hit countries outside China. Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus increased by 133 to 366 Sunday while the number of infections rose by a single-day record of 1,492 to hit 7,375.

Italy has recorded the most deaths of any country outside China and the second-most COVID-19 infections in the world.

(With inputs from AFP)