Online bullying, stigmatisation hits coronavirus patients in South Korea

Awareness as a weapon against virus

Across the country, local authorities have been issuing emergency alerts by mobile phone to those living or working in districts where new cases have been confirmed.

The text message arrives with a shrieking warning, announcing nearby locations visited by patients before they were diagnosed with the virus and their links to other cases.

More information is available on municipal websites, sometimes with breakdowns of individuals' daily schedules, even down to the minute, and details of their residence and employer often making them identifiable individually.

(Photograph:AFP)