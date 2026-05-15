/BRICS Summit ends without joint statement as Iran war exposes deep blocs divisions

A two-day meeting of BRICS foreign ministers ended in deadlock on Friday (May 15), failing to produce a unified joint statement after sharp divisions erupted over the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.The diplomatic impasse forced host nation India, which holds the 2026 BRICS chair, to release only a “chair’s statement and outcome document” rather than a traditional joint communique, news agency Reuters reported. The document explicitly acknowledged that “there were differing views among some members as regards the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region.” The fracture highlights the structural friction within the expanded 10-member bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, and recent inductees Iran and the United Arab Emirates as it struggles to maintain a cohesive geopolitical identity amidst active conflict.

At Bharat Mandapam, Iran condemned and termed acts by the US and Israel "unlawful aggression".The current conflict, now in its 77th day, began on February 28 with heavy airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure, triggering a major global energy crisis after Iran effectively choked off maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

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However, Iran’s diplomatic push ran directly into resistance from the UAE. Tehran has launched multiple missile and drone strikes against Emirati territory since the conflict began, accusing Abu Dhabi of aiding Western military efforts. Speaking at a press conference following the conclusion of the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that a single member state had blocked key sections of the proposed joint text. While Araghchi refrained from naming the UAE directly, his remarks left little doubt about the culprit.

"We only hit American military bases and American military installations which are unfortunately on their soil," Araghchi stated, attempting to downplay direct animosity with the Gulf state. "I hope by the time that we come for the summit, they come to a good understanding that Iran is a neighbour... we have to live with each other."

The UAE Foreign Ministry did not immediately offer a public response to Araghchi’s comments. The lack of consensus placed India in a complex diplomatic tightrope. As the world's third-largest oil consumer, New Delhi has been heavily hit by rising fuel prices driven by the Hormuz blockade, through which 20% of global oil flows. Yet, India must carefully balance its strategic partnerships with Washington and Israel against its deep bilateral ties with Gulf oil exporters and Iran.

While the final chair's statement noted broad consensus on upholding international law and preserving safe maritime commerce, the failure to issue a formal declaration underscores the reality of an expanded BRICS: a bloc united on changing the Global South narrative, but deeply fractured by regional wars.