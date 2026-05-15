/Iran, UAE spar over West Asia conflict at BRICS foreign ministers' meeting

Relations between Iran and United Arab Emirates (UAE) has soured further after the US attack on Tehran. The differences were in full display on Thursday (May 14) during the opening day of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi. It is reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar were involved in a heated exchange of words during the first sessions of the meetings.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, while addressing the BRICS meet called Iran a victim of "illegal expansionism and warmongering" and urged the BRICS nations to "condemn" US and Israel for the “violations of international law”.

The spat comes a ‌day after the claims made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of visiting the Gulf country during the Iran war was denied by UAE. Soon after the statement was released, Araqchi reacted by saying that "those colluding ​with Israel to sow division will be held to account."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I didn't name ​the UAE in my (BRICS) statement for the sake of unity. ⁠But the truth is that the UAE was directly involved in the aggression ​against my country. When the attacks started, they didn't even issue a condemnation," Araqchi said at the BRICS summit on Thursday, in response to comments made by the Emirati representative.

"We must live side ‌by side ⁠in peace, and this requires peaceful relations and complete understanding between the two countries," Araqchi added.

Later, in one of the sessions, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for legal and international affairs Kazem Gharibabadi issued an even stronger statement, accusing the UAE of helping facilitate attacks against Tehran.

“The United Arab Emirates played a significant role in supporting and facilitating the military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said Gharibabadi.

"Therefore, a party that itself contributed to the creation and escalation of tensions lacks any legitimacy to level political accusations and claims against Iran," he added.

Gharibabadi also said that a warning was issued to Gulf countries including UAE against providing any assistance to US or Israel.