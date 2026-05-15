/'A lot of good' has come out of the visit, 'made fantastic trade deals' with China: Trump

US President Donald Trump, during his final meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Friday (May 15) said he made "fantastic trade deals" with Xi Jinping. According to Trump US has also reaped a Chinese offer to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump had set of for Beijing expecting to crack deals in sectors including agriculture, aviation and artificial intelligence. The aim to contain differences between the two sides on a host of issues, including the Middle East war was also high on Trump's agenda.

And according to the US President "a lot of good" has come out of the visit.

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While walking with Xi through the gardens of Zhongnanhai, a central leadership compound next to Beijing's Forbidden City, Trump said, “We've made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries.”

Also in an interview to Fox News, just after the fist day of summit concluded between the two leaders, Trump said that Xi had agreed to several US wishlist points.

On being asked about Iran, he said China has assured US that they will not militarily aid Tehran, which has blocked the Strait of Hormuz since the war began.

"He said he's not going to give military equipment... he said that strongly," Trump told Fox.

"He'd like to see the Hormuz Strait open, and said 'if I can be of any help whatsoever, I would like to help,'" he further said.

What china said about the Xi-Trump summit?

On the other hand the Chinese foreign ministry released a statement on Friday (May 15) saying Iran war is a "conflict that has put a heavy strain on global economic growth, supply chains, international trade order and the stability of global energy supply."

"There is no point in continuing this conflict which should not have happened in the first place. To find an early way to resolve the situation is in the interest of not only the U.S. and Iran, but also regional countries and the rest of the world," said the ministry further.