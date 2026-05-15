/No point continuing this conflict, vital to reopen Strait of Hormuz soon: Xi to Trump

US president Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping exchanged views on major international and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East during their meet in Beijing on Thursday (May 14). China viewed the Iran war as a "conflict that has put a heavy strain on global economic growth, supply chains, international trade order and the stability of global energy supply."

In a statement the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said, "There is no point in continuing this conflict which should not have happened in the first place. To find an early way to resolve the situation is in the interest of not only the U.S. and Iran, but also regional countries and the rest of the world."

Xi also spoke about ending the conflict through dialogue and not war.

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"China always believes that dialogue and negotiation is the right way forward, and the use of force is a dead end. Now that the door of dialogue has been opened, it should not be shut again. It is important to steady the momentum in easing the situation, keep to the direction of political settlement, engage in dialogue and consultation, and reach a settlement on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues that accommodates the concerns of all parties," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson.

'Vital to open Strait of Hormuz'

Another point of discussion between the two leaders was the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping corridor, that has been blocked by Iran since the war began with US.