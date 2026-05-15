/PM Modi to visit Russia later this year: Lavrov says 'open to everything' Indian partners are interested in

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed his planned visit to Russia later this year during their talks held on Thursday. The development comes as both countries step up coordination ahead of the upcoming BRICS summit.

Speaking to the media after the BRICS Foreign Affairs Meeting in India, Lavrov said Moscow continues to view its ties with New Delhi as a “privileged strategic partnership” and is working to expand cooperation across multiple sectors.

“We are preparing for the BRICS summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday reaffirmed that this year it's his turn to make a visit to the Russian Federation. We will be preparing for this top-level summit,” Lavrov said.

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Lavrov emphasised that cooperation between the two countries extends across several domains and continues to grow steadily, while noting that both countries are gradually moving to settle their bilateral trade in national currencies.

“If we list all the areas where we cooperate, well, it will take all of this day, probably more,” he remarked.

“Our settlements with India were going away from dollars to using national currencies and the currencies of other countries that do not abuse their position in the global financial institutions,” he added.

Moscow is open to deeper cooperation with India

Lavrov further said Russia remains fully open to expanding cooperation in all areas of interest to India and does not anticipate major obstacles in bilateral ties. “We are open to everything that our Indian partners are interested in,” he said.

These comments come as India and Russia continue to strengthen engagement in trade, energy, connectivity and strategic cooperation under their long-standing partnership framework.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi received Lavrov and reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of the peaceful resolution of global conflicts, including discussions on Ukraine and West Asia.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he appreciated the briefing on progress in the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” between the two countries.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Lavrov also updated Modi on developments in bilateral cooperation since their last meeting at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in December 2025.

Both leaders exchanged views on key international issues, including the situations in Ukraine and West Asia, with India reiterating its support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.