/PM Modi meets Iran, Russia foreign ministers on BRICS sidelines amid regional tensions

As geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to escalate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (May 14) held separate meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.

Several senior diplomats, including South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, are attending the two-day BRICS gathering being hosted by India in the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the visiting ministers and delegates and joined them for the official BRICS family photograph.

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PM Modi meets Araghchi amid ongoing Iran conflict

The meeting between Modi and Araghchi assumed significance as it marked the first in-person high-level engagement between India and Iran since the outbreak of the ongoing Iran war on February 28.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India confirmed the interaction, stating: “H.E. Dr Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.”

Araghchi, who arrived in India earlier this week for the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Summit, used the platform to sharply criticise Western influence and what he described as American coercion in global affairs.

His remarks came amid growing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, with the conflict in West Asia expected to dominate closed-door discussions during the ministerial gathering.

Lavrov briefs PM Modi on regional developments

Prime Minister Modi’s discussions with Lavrov focused on regional and international developments, including the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, according to officials.

Lavrov also briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of bilateral cooperation between India and Russia following the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit held in December 2025, during which Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the interaction, Modi reiterated India’s long-standing position in favour of “dialogue and diplomacy” as the only sustainable path to resolving global conflicts and reducing tensions.

The Prime Minister also requested Lavrov to convey his greetings to President Putin, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Sharing photographs with BRICS ministers on X, Modi said: “Glad to interact with Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of BRICS countries.”

“BRICS has emerged as an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South,” he added.

“Under India’s Chairmanship this year, we will work together to strengthen multilateralism, promote sustainable development, enhance economic resilience and build a more inclusive world order,” the Prime Minister said.