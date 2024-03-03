Brazilian-Spanish couple’s Jharkhand horror: Brazil embassy reaches out, 3 apprehended

A Brazilian-Spanish couple, travelling through Asia on a motorcycle, faced a horrifying ordeal in Jharkhand's Dumka district last week. The woman, a vlogger, was gang-raped while her partner was beaten. The authorities are investigating the vicious criminal attack that occurred last Friday (Mar 1) night.

Confirming the distressing incident, the Brazilian embassy in New Delhi issued a statement expressing deep concern over the plight of the couple. The embassy revealed that the victims received urgent medical attention and promptly reported the crime to the local authorities. In response, the authorities acted swiftly, identifying suspects and apprehending three out of the seven individuals sought in connection with the crime.

"The Brazilian embassy in New Delhi confirms that a Brazilian citizen - with dual Spanish nationality - and her Spanish husband, both on a motorcycle trip through Asia, were victims of a serious criminal attack in the Dumka district of Jharkhand state, northeast India, this weekend," said a statement.

Additionally, due to the victims' dual nationality, the Brazilian embassy coordinated with the Spanish embassy in New Delhi to ensure comprehensive support for the affected couple.

"At the same time, in view of the information about dual nationality, the Brazilian embassy coordinated with the Spanish embassy, which said it had been contacted by the local authorities since both had entered India with Spanish passports," pointed the statement.

It highlighted, "the Spanish embassy said that it had offered all the assistance available, including psychological care, but that the victims had declined the offer as they were already being looked after by the Indian emergency services."

Expressing vehement condemnation of the abhorrent crime committed against the couple, the Brazilian embassy reiterated its commitment to providing all necessary assistance and closely monitoring developments in the case.