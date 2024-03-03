India seizes dual-use items bound for Pakistan from China

In a recent development highlighting the ongoing concerns surrounding proliferation trading between Pakistan and China, Indian customs officials intercepted a Malta-flagged merchant ship, CMA CGM Attila, at the Nhava Sheva port on January 23. The vessel, en-route to Karachi, was carrying a suspicious cargo that raised red flags among port authorities, leading to a thorough inspection by Indian authorities and subsequent seizure of the consignment. This interception is part of a broader effort by Indian authorities to prevent the illegal transfer of dual-use military-grade items to Pakistan.