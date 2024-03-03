Jharkhand: Spanish tourist recounts harrowing gang-rape by seven, four arrested so far

A 28-year-old Spanish woman, while spending the night in a makeshift tent with her partner in Dumka district, Jharkhand, about 300 kilometers from the state capital Ranchi, was gang-raped by seven men who allegedly subjected her to a brutal act.

As per the latest in the case, a total of four accused have been arrested while the search for the remaining individuals continues.

Following the tragic incident, the woman has dropped posts on social media. "Something has happened to us that we would not wish on anyone. Seven men have raped me," the woman said on social media. She also revealed the horror that was inflicted on him and also posted images of her battered face in a video post.

Notably, the couple were on a world tour on motorcycles. By far they have traveled to sixty-three countries and covered 170,000 kilometres.

Despite their initial plea for help on social media, the couple later withdrew their video. The woman, while giving reasons on why the video was taken down cited the request of Jharkhand Police pertaining to the ongoing investigation.

"The police told me to turn off the post so as not to disturb the investigation. I will post it later," the woman disclosed on her social media. "My face looks like this, but it's not what hurts me the most. I thought we were going to die. Thank God we are alive," she further wrote while reflecting on the harrowing experience.

SIT probe launched

While a manhunt is currently underway to capture the remaining culprits, a special investigation team has been formed to ensure a thorough inquiry into the incident.

The incident took place on Friday (Mar 1) post which the team patrolling the area found the couple, according to Dumka's Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar.

The victims also struggled to communicate their ordeal in Spanish. Later, they were rushed to a local hospital where they shared what exactly took place.

Both survivors are currently receiving treatment at Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka, with doctors monitoring them for possible psychological trauma.

As condemnation poured in, the National Commission for Women criticised the police's delay in apprehending all suspects promptly. A political row also erupted. Calls for accountability resonated, with demands for the suspension of Dumka's Superintendent of Police.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also criticised the state government, asserting, “…In this state, neither Adivasis nor Dalits are safe…Now this has become an international matter that a Spanish woman comes with her husband to India, and it comes to light that she has been gang-raped…I appeal to CM Champai Soren to concentrate on law and order in the state. If posting will take place based on any caste then this sort of incident will occur often….”