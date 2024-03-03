Indian Navy to boost security, commission INS Jatayu at Lakshadweep's Minicoy islands amid Male row

Indian Navy is poised to bolster its operational prowess with the commissioning of INS Jatayu at the Minicoy islands in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, a significant stride towards fortifying security infrastructure in the wider region.

Set against the backdrop of strategic importance, the commissioning ceremony, presided over by Chief of the Naval Staff Adm R Hari Kumar on March 6, 2024, will herald a new chapter in naval operations.

Naval Detachment Minicoy was established in the early 1980s under the operational command of the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep) signifying India's commitment to enhancing maritime security in the region.

Minicoy Island lies at the southernmost end of the Lakshadweep archipelago in the Arabian Sea. The separation between Minicoy and Thuraakunu (the northernmost island of Maldives) spans 70 nautical miles.

Nestled as the southernmost outpost of Lakshadweep, Minicoy Island commands a pivotal position, overseeing vital Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs).

"Basing of an independent Naval unit with requisite infrastructure and resources will enhance the overall operational capability of the Indian Navy in the islands. The base will enhance operational reach and facilitate Indian Navy’s operational effort towards Anti-Piracy and Anti-Narcotics Operations in Western Arabian Sea. It will also augment Indian Navy’s capability as the first responder in the region and augment connectivity with the mainland. The establishment of a Naval base is in line with the Govt of India’s focus towards comprehensive development of islands," a government release said.

This development marks the second naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti, further consolidating India's maritime presence in the region.

By enhancing surveillance, operational reach, and sustainability, INS Jatayu will usher in an era of capacity building and holistic development of the island territories.

This event is also particularly important as tensions between India and Maldives escalated following derogatory remarks made by three Maldivian deputy ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

The incident led to the suspension of the ministers and triggered a diplomatic fallout between the two nations.

Newly elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu vowed to remove foreign military troops from the island nation. Subsequently, India confirmed that the Indian military personnel in the Maldives will be replaced with technical personnel, underscoring a recalibration of bilateral relations amidst geopolitical dynamics in the Indian Ocean region.