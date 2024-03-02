India: BJP leader Jayant Sinha requests JP Nadda to relieve him from electoral duties

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jayant Sinha on Saturday (March 2) requested party president JP Nadda to relieve him of "direct electoral duties" stating that he wished to focus on efforts to fight climate change.

Sinha took to his official social media handle and wrote, "I have requested Hon'ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance issues. I have had the privilege of serving the people of Bharat and Hazaribagh for the past 10 years." I have requested Hon’ble Party President Shri @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my direct electoral duties so that I can focus my efforts on combating global climate change in Bharat and around the world. Of course, I will continue to work with the party on economic and governance… — Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) March 2, 2024 ×

He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing him with the opportunities.

"Moreover, I have been blessed by the many opportunities provided by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, and the BJP leadership. My sincerest gratitude to all of them. Jai Hind!," his post read.

This came hours after former World Cup winner and Member of Parliament of BJP Gautam Gambhir requested the party to relieve him from political duties stating that he wanted to focus on his upcoming cricket commitments.

He also thanked the party's leadership for the opportunities they provided him with.

“I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!,” Gambhir wrote on his official X handle. I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024 ×

Gambhir had successfully contested the East Delhi seat in the 2019 general elections with a winning margin of 6,95,109 votes having joined the party in March of the same year.

Some reports say that both the MPs were not very popular in their respective constituencies and the party had made it clear that the MPs who did not perform as per expectations would not be included in the list this time.

Which is why the move seems like a dignified exit for the leaders, the reports added.