Brazil: Teachers of Rio de Janeiro protest over resumption of face-to-face classes

Teachers of private schools in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro protested on Sunday demanding face-to-face classes begin amid the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 131,000 people in the South American nation.

Dozens of teachers gathered near Copacabana beach where they blocked roads, carried placards and shouted slogans for the reopening of face-to-face schools.

The nations shut down schools and universities in March following a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Brazil.

However, in recent weeks, a number of states and municipalities are announcing plans to gradually open these institutions.

The city of Manaus, capital of Amazonas, became the first capital in Brazil to allow a return to classes of private schools.

But, doctors and teachers unions are opposing such openings, demanding implementation of health measures to control new cases.

After witnessing an endless plateau of over 1,000 deaths on almost a daily basis from June to August, Brazil's coronavirus curve appears to be declining with average deaths in the past week coming down to 696.

Globally, Brazil ranks second in the number of fatalities linked to COVID-19 and third in overall infections.

