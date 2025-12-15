Google Preferred
Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Dec 15, 2025, 14:41 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 14:51 IST
Bondi shooting: Donations for hero dad touch nearly $1 million, US billionaire Ackman gives $99,000

Bondi hero Ahmed el Ahmed Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The Bondi Beach hero who snatched away a shooter's gun is being treated at a hospital. People have come together for him, with a crowdfunding page being set up, which has amassed nearly $1 million, with US billionaire Bill Ackman donating $99,000.

People have come together for the hero dad who wrestled a gun away from one of the shooters at Bondi Beach on Sunday (Dec 14). Nine News reported that donors have raised more than $975,000 for Ahmed el Ahmed, who crept up behind the gunman and snatched away his gun, putting up an incredible show of bravery, possibly saving many more lives. The 40-year-old is a fruit shop owner in Sydney. One of the donors is US billionaire Bill Ackman, who has called on someone to set up a crowdfunding page for Ahmed. "Can someone please set up a verified (donation page) so we can reward him and his family?" Ackman wrote. He then gave $99,000 to the page.

Videos showed Ahmed racing through the car park, hiding behind a vehicle and then getting hold of the shooter and his gun. He then turned it on him, but did not shoot, waiting for help. He is being hailed as an Australian hero for confronting the shooter. However, he got injured during the subsequent shooting and was treated at the hospital. Ahmed underwent surgery, and there is no news on his condition. A cousin of his told Nine News that Ahmed has two daughters, aged five and six. "﻿Maybe he can lose his life to save the other people," his cousin said. The man who shot the video from his apartment called it "the scariest thing" that happened in his life.

Latest on Australia Bondi Beach shooting


Fifty-year-old Sajid Akram and his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, have been named as the gunmen in the Hannukkah shooting at Bondi that left 15 people dead. The victims are being identified, with one of them being a 10-year-old girl. According to NSW Health, 27 people are being treated for injuries in several Sydney hospitals, with some of them critical. The older man who opened fire died at the scene, while his son is critical at the hospital. According to the BBC, the father-son duo pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group. Police reportedly found IS flags in their car.

About the Author

Anamica Singh is a versatile writer and editor who has more than 16 years of experience in the field. She has covered various verticals, from news to entertainment, lifestyle, spor...Read More

