/Who is Ahmed al Ahmed? 'Australian hero' who disarmed gunman and saved many during Bondi Beach terror attack

As the terror attack in Sydney's Bondi Beach unfolded on Sunday, a man was seen confronting the gunmen singlehandedly. Video of his brave act has gone viral on the internet. The man has now been identified as forty-three-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed. As many as 16 people have been killed and at least 40 have been injured in the horrific attack by a father and son on the Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. The attackers have been identified as Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram.

Who is Ahmed al Ahmed?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As one of the gunmen in the Bondi Beach opened fire on civilians, Ahmed al Ahmed was seen sprinting through the parked vehicles and grabbing the attacker from behind. Videos of his brave act of confronting the attacker and chasing him away went viral on the internet. The man is now being hailed as an ‘Australian hero.’

As per multiple reports, Ahmed al Ahmed is a fruit shop owner and a father of two. He underwent surgery for bullet injuries to his arm and hand and his family said that he is now recovering in hospital. 7News Australia reported quoting Ahmed’s cousin Mustafa that he was stable after undergoing surgery. “He is a hero, he is a hundred per cent hero…Still, he is in the hospital and we don't know exactly what's going on inside ... but we hope he will be fine,” Mustafa said.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as well as other global leaders, including US President Donald Trump hailed the man. “It's been a very, very brave person, actually, who went and attacked frontally one of the shooters, and saved a lot of lives,” Trump said. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign has also been launched for Ahmed, raising just over A$200,000 within a few hours. Notably, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman emerged as the biggest donor, contributing A$99,999.

Who are the attackers?