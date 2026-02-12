/‘Bomb them like never seen before’: Trump says he’s left orders to strike Iran if he is assassinated

President Donald Trump has shared that he left orders to respond with overwhelming military force and carry out a massive retaliatory bombing on Iran if Tehran succeeds in assassinating him.

“I’ve been on their list for a long time. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Trump told the New York Post on Friday.

“The only thing is, I’ve left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they’ve never seen before,” he added.

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On being asked about reports that Israel had shared intelligence on a new Iranian plot to assassinate him, Trump dismissed the claim, saying, “No, no. Israel came up with nothing.”

Trump indicated that he did not believe the information pointed to a newly developed plan, saying Tehran had sought to kill him for years.

Iran threatened retaliation over the January 2020 US drone strike that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, an operation ordered by Trump during his first term.

The US Justice Department charged Iranian asset Farhad Shakeri in November 2024, alleging that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had instructed him to devise a plan to kill Trump.

The threat came amid renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran, with Trump declaring Wednesday that the ceasefire was effectively dead. “To me, I think it’s over. I don’t want to deal with them,” he said. “They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people.”

The remarks followed attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

Over the weekend, mourners attending the funeral of Iran’s slain Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, chanted slogans calling for Trump’s death.

A banner reading ‘We Will Kill Trump’ was displayed on Imam Reza Street in Mashhad during the funeral procession of the late Iranian leader.

On Wednesday, Trump had said that Iran was plotting to assassinate him and added that he was “on every single one of their lists”. Accusing Tehran of seeking to target the US leadership, the president said, “They want to take out the US leader. I’m on every single one of their lists. So far, I’ve had a bit of luck, but maybe it won’t last. They’re evil and sick people, and we must get rid of this cancer.”