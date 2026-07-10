/‘Unlike anything I had seen in 28 years’: Pentagon releases fourth tranche of UFO files

The Pentagon on Friday released a fourth tranche of files related to UFOs, also known as unidentified anomalous phenomena. The release includes 40 files, including 14 documents, 19 videos, four audio files and three images. The files come from the Pentagon, NASA, the CIA, the FBI and the Energy Department. The files include one report from a military aviator who spotted a mysterious object “unlike anything he had seen” in 28 years of his service.

The Pentagon posted the new files on its UFO website, which hosts the material released under an executive order that President Donald Trump signed earlier this year. About half the files are dated from 2010 or later, with videos showing infrared footage captured by military cameras. The grainy images show unexplained objects and encounters from around the world, including over the western Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic and the Middle East.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sighting near Pantex nuclear plant

One significant file from the Energy Department mentions an intrusion by an unidentified object into the airspace over a nuclear weapons facility known as Pantex near Amarillo, Texas, in September 2015. The object was described as travelling at 10-15 mph. It includes the account of two officers who chased the object as the nuclear facility was placed on lockdown.

The witnesses described it as a diamond-shaped object rounded at the top, about four feet tall and two feet wide at the base. However, they varied on the colour, some saying it was black and others claimed it was silver, red and blue.

“Although they were unable to catch up to the object, they stopped their vehicle and got out. Once outside, they noted that the object did not make any sound. The officers said they were unable to identify any propulsion system on the object with binoculars to assess the object,” the report said.

The report says the object appeared non-threatening and did not come close to sensitive assets.

UAP outran surveillance plane tracking system

A 2019 range-fouler report, which is used when there is an unauthorised intrusion into airspace during active military operations or training, described a small rectangular object caught on the camera of a surveillance plane.

Military witnesses recalled it as having flight characteristics they had never seen and said it moved fast enough to outrun the aircraft’s tracking system.

Besides, NASA documents are also there in the latest release, including images showing unidentified objects.

The tranche also includes debriefings from the Apollo 14 and Apollo 17 missions.

‘Unlike anything I had seen in my 28 years’

Another debrief documented an object that an aviator saw in 2019 over the Eastern US, along with four other personnel.

“I noticed an object with flight characteristics unlike anything I had seen in my 28 years of performing for the [Air Force] and Navy,” the aviator wrote. “A small object was below us and appeared to be travelling in a straight line opposite our direction at high speed. I tracked it for ~10-15 seconds before we turned on the recorder to provide the attached video. When I zoomed in to try and achieve more resolution, the object’s speed took it out of my FOV, and I was unable to reacquire it, even at a lower zoom. Upon analysis after the flight, the object appeared to be rectangular. Others with equal or more experience were also unsure as to what this object might be.”

The video of the incident shows what appears to be an object travelling at high speed:

UAP appears to degrade sensor footage

A Yellow Sea UAP appears to degrade electro-optical and infrared sensor footage from a US military platform. The 2023 video includes four minutes and 57 seconds of footage that gets progressively worse over time.

The most recent events described in the fourth batch of files came in 2025 near China, under the military’s Indo-Pacific Command. One video shows a military sensor tracking “an area of contrast resembling a six-pointed star” over the Yellow Sea. Another seems to track an object over the East China Sea for several minutes.

The Pentagon started releasing UFO, or UAP, files on a rolling basis on May 8, following President Donald Trump’s promise to declassify certain government files. The second and third rounds were published on May 22 and June 12, respectively.