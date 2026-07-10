/Trump claims Iran asked to resume talks and US agreed, but reaffirms 'ceasefire is OVER'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 10) claimed, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue talks,” adding that Washington had agreed to continue negotiations.

His remarks came as reports said Qatari negotiators had travelled to Iran to meet officials of the Islamic Republic in an effort to reduce tensions and create conditions for the dialogue to move forward.

Trump, however, made it clear that his earlier position on the ceasefire remained unchanged.

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"The United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Meanwhile, Axios, citing a source, said another round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran is expected next week, possibly in Switzerland.

The renewed diplomatic efforts follow the latest military escalation between Tehran and Washington. Iran's health ministry said on Thursday that two days of US strikes killed 14 people and injured 78 after Tehran allegedly targeted three commercial vessels transiting the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said the ceasefire was "over" but suggested negotiations could still continue.

Iran later said its Revolutionary Guards struck "key infrastructure and facilities" at US bases in Arifjan and Ali Al Salem in Kuwait, and Juffair and Sheikh Isa in Bahrain.

Iranian media confirms Qatari delegation visit

Iranian media reported that a Qatari delegation arrived in the country on Friday for talks after hostilities between Washington and Tehran resumed this week following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

"The main purpose of the visit is reportedly to try to reinforce Qatar's role as a mediator following events on Tuesday," Tasnim news agency reported after Doha accused Iran of attacking an LNG carrier, while two other tankers were also hit in the strategic waterway.

Egypt and Qatar urge a return to negotiations

Meanwhile, Egypt and Qatar renewed calls for diplomacy as their foreign ministers urged the United States and Iran to resume negotiations.

During a phone conversation, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani "urged all parties to give priority to the language of diplomacy and dialogue and to return to the negotiating table", Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)