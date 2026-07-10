/Petitioner abuses Chief Justice inside Supreme court, flings case papers, judges pardon him

Unusual scenes were witnessed in the Supreme Court on Friday as a petitioner, appearing in person, verbally abused Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and threw papers in the courtroom after which he was escorted out by security personnel. The petitioner, identified as Prabal Pratap was challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court when he created the ruckus.

Pratap addressed the bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe as “judicial servant” and claimed that he was “sovereign”.

“Mister judicial servant, I order you to order the registration of FIR against ACP Vikas Nagar Lucknow,” said Pratap as he appeared before the Bench

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The petitioner had challenged an Allahabad high court order dismissing his plea against the conversion of his application under Section 173(4) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) into a private complaint case.

Taken aback by what Pratap said, Justices Viswanathan , asked the petitioner, You are ordering me?" "You are ordering us?" to which he replied "I am sovereign."

The situation seemed to get even worse when the petitioner flung papers, probably of the case, into the air and abused the court.

“Ye de dena CJI ko (give this to the CJI),” he said while using cuss words. He was immediately escorted out of the courtroom by security personnel.

Court refrains from taking action

Despite the petitioners rude action, the court decided not to take any action against him.

"We do not propose to take any action against him. As far as the merits of the case are concerned, we have perused the records. We find no good grounds to interfere with the impugned order. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed," ruled Justice Viswanathan.

"He is very disturbed... it's all frustration. We only have sympathies for him," Justice Viswanathan remarked.