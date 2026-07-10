/UAE gets access to military, AI tech as US upgrades it to 'Major Defence Partner'

The United States on Friday (July 10) eased export controls on the United Arab Emirates, paving the way for the export of military equipment, certain commercial satellites and spacecraft, according to a US Department of Commerce press release.

Washington also announced that it had upgraded the UAE to the status of a "U.S. Major Defence Partner" under the Export Administration Regulations.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said the move recognises the UAE's support in advancing US national security interests, including Operation Epic Fury.

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The decision also removes restrictions on the UAE's drone programmes.

A document filed in the US Federal Register specifies the significance of the change in the UAE's status.

"The UAE government and approved commercial entities will also have licence-free access to advanced computing items, consistent with the May 2025 US-UAE Artificial Intelligence Cooperation framework," a US government posting in the Federal Register read.

The relaxed export rules are expected to allow companies in the UAE to purchase advanced AI chips from Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Cerebras Systems Inc. The supplies are part of an agreement reached between Washington and Abu Dhabi more than a year ago.

Under the agreement, the companies will provide thousands of processors to G42, the UAE's state-backed technology firm, for use in new artificial intelligence data centres across the region.

"In addition, consistent with the U.S.-UAE Artificial Intelligence Cooperation framework signed in May 2025, Commerce is approving the UAE Government and certain companies to receive advanced computing items in the UAE license-free, including AI chips and servers," the statement added.

The Commerce Department also highlighted the UAE's growing investment in the United States.

"The UAE is also a major source of foreign direct investment in the US, valued at over $1 trillion, and benefiting US economic sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), aviation, metals, and energy."