Why should you stretch every day? Here's what it does for your body

Many people mistakenly believe that stretching is an activity reserved solely for professional athletes or intense gym sessions. However, dedicating a few minutes to stretching each day is essential for anyone wanting to maintain basic mobility as they age. Whether you are sitting at a desk for long hours or leading an active lifestyle, understanding the physical benefits of a daily stretching routine is crucial for your long-term health and joint protection.

Maintaining joint health and muscle flexibility

The primary reason to stretch daily is to preserve your body's natural range of motion. According to Harvard Medical School, stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy, which is necessary to maintain a proper range of motion in the joints. When you neglect flexibility exercises, your muscles gradually shorten and become tight. Consequently, when you suddenly call on these shortened muscles for a strenuous activity, they are unable to extend all the way, putting you at a much higher risk for joint pain, severe muscle strains, and overall damage. For instance, sitting in a chair all day often results in tight hamstrings at the back of the thigh, which can inhibit proper walking.

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Improving circulation and reducing stiffness

Stretching does more than just elongate your muscle fibres; it also plays a vital role in supporting physical function. Engaging in dynamic stretches before an activity improves blood flow to tissues throughout your body. This increased circulation ensures that your cells get the oxygen and energy they need to perform efficiently. Furthermore, a consistent routine helps to heavily reduce overall muscle stiffness, tension, and joint pain, which are common complaints among adults with sedentary lifestyles.

Preventing falls and supporting healthy ageing

As you age, your joints naturally become less flexible, which can undermine your balance and cause life-altering falls. A regular stretching regimen keeps your muscles long and lean, meaning that everyday physical exertion will not put excessive force directly on the muscle itself. Healthy, flexible muscles are essential to help a person with balance problems avoid dangerous falls and remain independent. While the American College of Sports Medicine recommends incorporating stretching exercises two to three days a week, their guidelines note that daily stretching is the most effective approach.