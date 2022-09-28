Body of famous US climber Hilaree Nelson found on Mt Manaslu in Nepal

The body of renowned United States ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson was found near Nepal’s Manaslu peak on Wednesday. The search party found her body in the Himalayas two days after she slipped and went missing during her skiing attempt down the world’s eighth-highest mountain.

The search party was headed by her partner Jim Morrison who accompanied her on the trip.

"The search team that left this morning on a helicopter spotted her body and is bringing her back," Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organised the expedition, told AFP.

Ghimire also said that her body was taken to the base camp before it was flown to Kathmandu.

Earlier, Nelson lost her footing while skiing and although a lot of attempts were made, she was nowhere to be found on Tuesday. The North Face, which sponsors Nelson, confirmed the climber was missing.

"We are in touch with Hilaree's family and supporting search and rescue efforts in every way we can," the company said in an Instagram post.

The rescue efforts were also severely hampered by avalanches and bad weather.

The helicopters were unable to operate on Monday and the camps were affected by severe rain, according to the tourism department of Nepal. On Tuesday, the search parties were finally able to start climbing the 8,163-metre (26,781-foot) mountain in search of Nelson when the weather improved.

Nelson was described as "the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation" by several people as she became the first person to climb Mount Everest and its adjacent Lhotse within 24 hours.