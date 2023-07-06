Bizarre twist as 'missing' Texas teen found safe at home after 8 years, was living with mother all along

A Texas man who was reported 'missing' eight years ago as a teenager has been found alive last week and what's bizarre is that he had been living with his mother, Santana, all along, media reports said citing Houston police officials. The man, identified as Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV, returned home on March 8, 2015, just a day after he was reported missing. Farias' mother provided false names and dates of birth whenever she interacted with law enforcement, leading officers astray. Deception and fake names During a news conference, Lieutenant Christopher Zamora revealed that Farias and his mother deceived the police by insisting that he was still missing. Despite interacting with officers over the years, she continued to mislead them, causing the investigation to stagnate. It wasn't until last week that Farias was found at a Houston church, where he had been sleeping.

The discovery came more than eight years after he allegedly vanished on March 6, 2015, while walking his dogs in northwest Houston. Current investigation Houston Police announced on Thursday that Farias is back home with his mother. However, the district attorney has declined to press charges at this time for making fictitious reports and failure to provide identification.

However, interestingly enough, Lieutenant Zamora confirmed that the probe is still ongoing, with new leads coming in. The police department intends to follow up on these leads to shed more light on the case. Search efforts and possible sightings After Farias was reported missing as a teenager, extensive search efforts were conducted by the Houston police and Texas Equusearch, a civilian search and recovery team.

Despite their efforts, Farias could not be located, although his dogs were eventually found. Over the years, there were several reported sightings of Farias, as indicated by a private investigator hired by his mother shortly after his disappearance.

One such sighting in 2018 prompted a response from the police, but the case remained open as a missing person investigation.

Last week, Houston police made the surprising announcement that they had located Farias. Following the discovery, Farias was hospitalised, and on Wednesday, detectives interviewed him and his mother, Santana.

In a statement released by Santana, she mentioned that Farias is currently receiving the necessary care to address his trauma. However, she noted that he is currently "nonverbal" and unable to communicate with them. Ongoing investigation and unanswered questions Houston Police Chief Troy Finner refrained from providing further details regarding the mental health of Farias or his mother during a press conference on Thursday.

He also did not disclose the motives behind their actions, stating that the investigation is still in its initial stages.

Additionally, police mentioned that patrol officers responded to a burglary call at the family's residence on Wednesday night, which is now being incorporated into the overall investigation.