Biden urged to ‘wake up’ as report reveals China’s financial ties to US public schools

A recent damning report published by Parents Defending Education (PDE) has revealed Chinese financial influence over US public schools. The report mentioned that China channelled nearly $18 million in funding to US schools, particularly those located in the vicinity of 20 US military bases.

The Chinese influence programme specifically focuses on children aged between five and six, the report added.

“Three of the nation’s top science and technology high schools have ties to Chinese government-affiliated programs,” PDE warned in its research.

These included the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Simpson County Public Schools in Kentucky and the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, Express reported.

Republican leaders sound the warning bell

A number of Republican Representatives and Senators are now demanding the Biden administration “wake up” on the issue and realise how ‘China was trying to influence the upcoming American generation.’

Jim Banks, the Republican Representative for Indiana, wrote a letter to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, demanding these “disturbing” partnerships be terminated.

“The Chinese Communist Party is not a trustworthy partner. Accepting funding and influence from our greatest adversary is a threat to America’s children and national security," he wrote in the letter.

Role of Chinese Confucius institutions

The report added that the funding came via Chinese Confucius institutions, through which the communist nation allegedly "promotes Chinese language and culture, supports local Chinese teaching internationally, and facilitates cultural exchanges".

However, concerns have been raised in Western nations over the alleged role of these Confucius institutions in promoting China’s covert espionage operations on foreign soil.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) prohibits the Pentagon from providing money to “institution[s] of higher education that hosts a Confucius Institute” after October 1, 2023. As a result, more than 100 universities in the US shut down their Confucius Institutes.

Concerns over military schools owned by China

Earlier in February this year, concerns were raised over some military schools in the US owned by Chinese companies.

US Representative Michael Waltz, a Florida Republican who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, had then called on the Pentagon to review foreign-owned private schools that produce the country’s future military leaders.