At Aero India 2025, held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet showcased its aerial manoeuvres, becoming a major highlight of the event. Spectators were impressed by its agility, with some suggesting that India should consider acquiring it.

Su-57: Russia’s Stealth Fighter

Russia’s Su-57 is a modern fighter jet designed for the 21st century. As a fifth-generation aircraft, it is powerful and advanced, attracting interest from around the world.

The Su-57 is Russia’s high-tech fighter jet, built with stealth features and powerful abilities. It is designed to compete with the U.S. Air Force’s F-35 and F-22 Raptor.

The Su-57, known as “Felon” by NATO, is a multirole fighter jet with a single seat and twin engines.

A multirole fighter jet is a military aircraft that can perform different missions, such as air combat, ground attacks, and surveillance. Unlike jets built for just one purpose, these fighters are designed to handle various tasks, making them more flexible and useful in different battle situations.

Indian fighters like LCA Tejas, Rafale and SU-30MKI are capable of Multi-Role Operations.

The Su-57 has a smooth, streamlined shape and strong engines, which help it fly very fast and turn quickly. Its design makes it highly agile and able to perform advanced manoeuvres with ease.

The Su-57, initially known as the PAK-FA (Prospective Aeronautical Complex of Front-Line Air Forces), was developed by Russia’s Sukhoi Design Bureau. It is a modern fighter jet designed for stealth, high-speed combat, and superior agility, making it a key asset for Russia’s air force.



The PAK-FA project aimed to build a fifth-generation fighter jet that could compete with Western aircraft like the F-22 and F-35. However, its development faced many obstacles, including cracks in the airframe, engine issues, and even a prototype crash, causing delays and setbacks.

A major highlight of the Su-57 is its stealth technology, which helps it avoid detection by enemy radar. It also comes with high-tech systems, including a powerful radar, infrared tracking, and electronic countermeasures to disrupt enemy signals.



These advanced systems give the pilots a clear view of the battlefield and allow them to track and engage multiple targets at the same time.

The Su-57 is armed with a 30mm internal autocannon and has 12 hardpoints for carrying missiles and bombs. With its advanced targeting systems, it can accurately attack both air and ground targets, making it a highly effective combat aircraft.



The Su-57 has a powerful engine that gives it a high thrust-to-weight ratio, allowing it to perform impressive manoeuvres and reach supersonic speeds with ease.

A high thrust-to-weight ratio means the Su-57’s engines produce more power than its weight, allowing it to accelerate quickly, climb fast, perform sharp turns, and fly at high speeds with ease.

Su-57 Variants

Su-57 (Baseline Variant): The Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth fighter designed by Sukhoi for the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is built for air dominance, precise attacks, and reconnaissance (gathering intelligence and monitoring enemy activities), with advanced stealth and high-tech systems.

Su-57E (Export Variant): The Su-57E is a version made for export, first showcased at the MAKS-2019 air show. It is designed for international buyers, meeting export rules while keeping its stealth and multi-role abilities.

Su-57M (Upgraded Variant): The Su-57M is an upgraded version of the Su-57, designed to include new Izdeliye 30 engines for better thrust, fuel efficiency, and sustained supersonic flight. It is also expected to have improved avionics and enhanced stealth features.

Su-75 Checkmate (Single-Engine Variant): The Su-75 Checkmate is a light, single-engine fighter influenced by the Su-57’s design. Built for affordability, easy maintenance, and stealth, it is aimed at international buyers and serves as a lighter counterpart to the Su-57.

FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft): The FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) was a planned joint project between Russia and India, based on the Su-57. It aimed to develop a customised version for India, but the project was cancelled in 2018 due to cost concerns and performance issues.

(The author of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: [email protected])

