India’s domestic defence production for 2024–25 stands at Rs.1.27 lakh crore (approximately $15 billion), and by the end of 2025–26, it could rise to 1.60 lakh crore (approximately $19 billion). Likewise, India’s defence exports have touched Rs. 21,000 crore (approx $2.4 billion) in 2024-25, and by the end of 2025-26, the figure is likely to touch Rs. 30,000 crore (approx $3.5 billion), said Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, ahead of the commencement of the Aero India 2025, which is India’s largest aerospace event.

The minister expressed confidence that India sees the defence sector as a key driver of economic growth.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump talks to Putin, says Russian president ‘wants to see people stop dying’ in Ukraine war: Report

The five-day Aero India event at Air Force Station Yelahanka, Bengaluru, starting on Monday, 10th Feb, will see the participation of 931 exhibitors from around the world, with more than 7 lakh attendees expected. At least 70 aircraft will be dazzling the skies at the event by performing stunning aerobatic manoeuvres, while there will be more than 30 aircraft on static display at the tarmac. The event is spread across 42,000 square metres.

The first Aero India show was held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, in 1996, organized by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. The ongoing Aero India is the 15th iteration of the show.

Advertisment

American and Russian participation at Aero India

The F-16 multi-role fighter jet, the 5th generation stealth fighter aircraft F-35, the flying fuel tanker KC-135 ‘Stratotanker’, and the B-1B Lancer long-range, heavy bomber are the frontline American aircraft that will be showcased at the event.

Hosted by the Indian Defence Ministry, Aero India is dubbed Asia’s largest aerospace and defence show, with exhibits of aerospace components, cutting-edge defence systems, aircraft on static and flying display. Notably, this is the only event in the world to feature both the American Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jet and the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet, both of which are the latest stealth aircraft from the respective aerospace superpowers.

At Aero India 2025, more than two dozen American exhibitors will engage Indian counterparts, explore new business opportunities, and demonstrate innovative solutions in aviation and defence. These companies will display advancements in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), fighter aircraft, advanced avionics, and defence electronics, read a statement from the US Consulate General, Chennai.

Advertisment

U.S. Embassy New Delhi Chargé d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews will lead the high-level U.S. delegation of representatives from the U.S. Departments of State, Defence, and Commerce. Andrews said, “The United States is excited to once again participate in Aero India and to spotlight our strong defence ties with India. Our cooperation in defence, trade, and training is integral to our growing strategic partnership.”

Also read: 'Putin preparing for war, not peace or negotiations', Zelensky claims



America and Russia, both major defence and aerospace powers, have sold wide-ranging military hardware to India. While Indian military hardware is predominantly of Soviet or Russian-origin, India has made over $25 billion worth of defence purchases from the US in recent decades.



US and Russia are showcasing their latest stealth fighter jets, also known as 5th generation jets, at a time when India faces a dwindling fighter jet fleet. Notably, even the latest French-origin Rafale jets procured for the Indian Air Force are of 4th or 4.5 generation classification, and India does not possess 5th generation fighter jets, which are designed and made for being less visible on radar.

Also read: 'Massive risks': How Elon Musk’s Treasury shakeup could be ‘biggest security breach in US history'

Meanwhile, China has a rapidly-expanding fleet comprising hundreds J-20 stealth fighters. Recently, China also showcased its J-35 stealth fighter jet, one that bore close external resemblance to the American F-35. Videos emerging from Chinese social media platforms also indicate that China is test flying 6th generation fighter jets. There are also rising concerns about China offering their 5th generation jets to Pakistan, which could lead to altering the military balance in India’s neighbourhood.

Also read: ‘There are no words’: Before and after pics of pale, gaunt Israeli hostages raise concerns