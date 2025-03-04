Belgium's Princess Astrid, who is leading a big economic mission to India, has termed her country as India's "gateway to Europe" which offers Indian businesses "strategic access to the EU market" even as India’s growing economy presents "exciting opportunities" for Belgian companies in key sectors such as renewable energy, port logistics, high tech, defence or life sciences. The over 300-strong delegation is currently in Delhi and will later travel to Mumbai. The delegation, led by Princess Astrid, includes foreign minister Maxime Prévot, who met EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

During her address in Delhi on Monday, she lauded India’s modernisation, which is "more than economic growth —it is about embracing the future while preserving its identity" and "Belgium and Europe are proud to support this transformation, offering expertise and collaboration in sustainability, technology, and innovation".

Trade in diamonds dominates India-Belgium bilateral trade. In 2022, total trade in goods between Belgium and India totalled € 15.1 billion, of which Indian exports amounted to € 8.1 billion and imports to € 7 billion. Total trade in services amounted to € 1.22 billion. In 2022, Belgium was the 2nd largest trade partner within the EU of India.

Calling the India-Belgium bond one "rooted in history and shared values," she honoured Queen Rani Parvati Bai of Travancore for pioneering free education, including for girls, Emperor Ashoka for his timeless "message of justice and respect," and Rabindranath Tagore, whose works "continue to inspire us." Belgium was among the first European nations to forge diplomatic ties with independent India in September 1947.

As the representative of the Belgian King, Princess Astrid emphasised Belgium’s desire to "strengthen EU-India relations." She said, "Belgium is here not only as a loyal partner but also as part of a broader European vision," where "strengthening ties between the European Union and India is crucial."

The comments come days after the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and her cabinet, which includes 22 commissioners, were on a visit to India. The first such visit from the EU to India focused on both sides giving a political push for the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement by year-end.