/Barron Trump, US president's 19-year-old son, has found his ‘first girlfriend’, say reports

Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of US President Donald Trump, has reportedly found love, and the internet can't keep calm about it. Barron, who at 6 feet 7 inches is taller than his father, has 'bagged his first girlfriend', Daily Mail and several other news outlets reported. He is currently attending New York University. Having completed his freshman year, Barron now lives Trump Tower while studying. Here is what we know about his newfound love.



What we know about Barron Trump's ‘first girlfriend’

Reports citing NYU insiders said Barron Trump is dating 'a mystery woman', making it his first official relationship on the campus. The 19-year-old had been called a 'ladies' man' in media accounts.

Barron's reported girlfriend is thought to be a first for the US president's son.

A report in NewsNation, citing an insider, reported that Barron has 'a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot.' He has been able to date freely in spite of the Secret Service watching over him.







The People magazine cited a source as saying: "He can have a girlfriend as the Secret Service guys are well-versed on how to handle this. Anyone who says being under Secret Service protection would keep him from dating is way off."

According to the reports, it appears to be a genuine relationship and not a summer fling.

Trump is a proud parent

President Trump is proud of Barron. "Barron is great. He is very tall and good," he said once.

Trump has described his parenting approach 'no drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes. He is also opposed to his children sporting tattoos.

A proud father, Trump thinks his children are "born smart".

More about Barron Trump: Born rich

The only child of President Trump and Melania Trump, Barron was raised largely out of the spotlight, and spoiled with expensive tuition and lived in a home fit for a king during his lavish childhood.

Born on March 20, 2006, Barron spent much of his early life in the family’s $65 million Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan.

According to reports, he had an entire floor to himself in the lavish residence, with ‘breathtaking views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline.’

Barron paid $64,340 per year for prep school

Barron studied at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, where his tuition was around $64,340 per year, according to a report in Daily Mail.

After Trump's election in 2016, Barron finished the school year in New York. In 2017, he moved to St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland. The tuition there was ‘$52,290.’

After Trump’s first term ended, Barron completed high school at Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, graduating in May 2024.