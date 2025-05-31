After US President Donald Trump launched a crackdown on Harvard University, various claims emerged on social media saying his crackdown was a frustration after the Ivy League university did not admit his youngest son Barron Trump. But now, the biographer of the US president, Michael Wolff, has claimed that it was Trump who was not admitted to Harvard, not Barron.

The author of the books like 'Fire and Fury', 'Siege: Trump under fire', and this year's 'All or nothing', claimed this on a podcast with the The Daily Beast.

His claim came after the host of podcast, Joanna Coles, said that many people who were linked to Trump studied in Harvard. Wolf said, "It's important not to lend too much calculation and planning to anything he does."

"But the other thing is that, by the way, he didn't get into Harvard. So one of the Trump things is always holding a grudge against the Ivy League," the biographer added.

Trump’s educational history

Donald Trump studied at Fordham University in 1964 after attending the New York Military Academy for four years. He got his bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania.

After Wolf’s claim, a White House spokesperson hit out at the president’s biographer for "peddling fake news", adding that Trump did not need to apply to an "overrated and corrupt" university like Harvard.

"They both peddle fake news for clickbait in a hopeless attempt to amount to something more than lying losers. The President didn't need to apply to an overrated, corrupt institution like Harvard to become a successful businessman and the most transformative President in history," Taylor Rogers said.

Trump 'loves the drama'

Wolf also said that apart from "holding the grudge", Trump's "TV star instincts as a producer" play a key role in his legal battle against Ivy League Universities - especially Harvard. He said that Trump need an enemy.

"That's what makes the show great, the Trump show. He picks fantastic enemies. And Harvard, for all it represents, fits right into the Trump show. The president loves the drama. He's done what he set out to do - dominate the headline. What do you do? You go after Harvard in a way that is draconian, dramatic, and existential. It's threatening Harvard on that level," Wolf said.

