Barron Trump, the 19-year-old son of US President Donald Trump, grabbed eyeballs for sporting a luxurious Rolex watch. The young college student, who's studying business at New York University, was spotted arriving at Trump Tower in New York City with his mother, First Lady Melania Trump.

The Rolex, which is taking the internet by storm, is a gold Daytona model, which retails for a staggering $48,700 online. Barron paired the sleek timepiece with a black shirt, dark blue bomber jacket, and black jeans.

The mother-son duo made the appearance a day before the courses at NYU are set to begin after the spring break.

🔥 JUST IN: Barron Trump spotted sporting a Rolex returning to Trump Tower - NYP pic.twitter.com/Zdkjs7g2Xu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 30, 2025

When Barron Trump started classes last fall, he was flanked by a security detail. Melania acknowledged the challenges her son faces in having a normal college experience. In an interview last December, she mentioned that Barron is aware he can't have the same experience as the son of the United States' President.

“I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college — it’s very different than any other kid,” she said in an interview with “Fox and Friends”.

“I’m very proud [of] how he’s handling [it]. He’s very strong and he knows that he’s in a different position than other children.”

Social media reacts

One user said that the watch was "Perfect for King Barron".

“Yellow Gold Daytona 👌🏼 Also Trump Has Had Empire Long Before Being @POTUS…Anything From The Bantering Left To Throw Shade,” the user added.

“Barron is a billionaire in his own right, as he has his own business, though that may also be a gift from his father,” another quipped.

“His contribution to Trump's historical win is well worth the value of that Rolex. Buy the Alpha a penthouse in Manhattan,” the third user reacted.

