Barack Obama, Joe Biden team up for new video to slam Trump, defend their administration

Former US president Barack Obama and his administration's vice president Joe Biden have come out together in a video, which defended their time in the White House and slammed US President Donald Trump.

The video is their in-person encounter amid the coronavirus pandemic that has affected the United States the most with over 142,000 fatalities and infections nearing 4 million.

The full video will be put out on social media on Thursday, but teasers shared by Biden's campaign showed the duo wearing masks and sitting well away from each other to maintain social distancing.

Every day I hear from folks who tell me how important health care is to their families — well, it's deeply personal for President @BarackObama and me, too. I'll fight to protect and build on Obamacare and make sure everyone gets the care they need.



In the snippets, Obama and Biden, Democratic nominee for presidential election, discussed the much-talked about health care law and and blamed Trump for creating rifts in the American society and his response to the pandemic.

"Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying, 'It's not my responsibility, I take no responsibility'", Biden said.

In another excerpt, Biden hit out at Trump launching his 2016 campaign at Trump Tower, saying, "He ran by deliberately dividing people from the moment he came down that escalator, and I think people are now going, 'I don't want my kid growing up that way.'"

The former president responded that he had confidence in Biden's "heart and your character, and the fact that you are going to be able to reassemble the kind of government that cares about people and brings people together."

In another snippet, Biden referred to health insurance issues in the country where he talked about his son Beau's death, adding he was" thinking to myself, what would happen if his insurance company was able to come in, which they could have done before we passed Obamacare and said, 'You have outrun your insurance.'"

"I couldn't be prouder of what we got done... Twenty million people have health insurance that didn't have it because of what we did," Obama responded.