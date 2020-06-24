Former US President Barack Obama helps raise $11 million for Joe Biden in online fundraiser

Former US President Barack Obama has raised $11 million for Democrat's presidential candidate Joe Biden where he said a "great awakening" among the Americans could help defeat Donald Trump in November's election.

According to Biden's press secretary TJ Ducklo, Obama's fund-raiser event has drawn out a major audience and has raised the most successful finance event of the entire campaign.

Dukclo to Twitter and said that some $7.6 million of that came from 175,000 grassroots donors "who continue to power this campaign every single day."

Obama made a split-screen appearance with Biden for the first time since mid-April when he endorsed his former vice-president.

"I am here to say the help is on the way if we do the work because there's nobody I trust more to be able to heal this country and get back on track than my dear friend Joe Biden," said Obama.

"What makes me optimistic is the fact that there is a great awakening going on around the country, particularly among younger people" who are "fed up with the shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance that we've seen over the last couple of years," he added.

Biden agreed with Obama's point about political change and has said that global leaders have grown weary of Trump and " desperately, desperately waiting for American leadership."

Biden has not campaigned in-person due to the coronavirus outbreak, whereas, Trump has disregarded his own government's guidelines and held several in-person events, including a weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In May, Biden and the Democratic Party raised nearly $81 million, 10 per cent more than Trump, although the president has more overall campaign cash.