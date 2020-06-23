Biden-Obama fundraiser has amassed $4 million ahead of joint appearance

United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s first fundraiser with former President Barack Obama in view of the upcoming elections has raised over $4 million from 120,000 people.

Biden’s campaign announced the same ahead of Obama and Biden’s joint appearance on Tuesday.

This may be Biden’s largest haul from small donors in the country. For the first time ever in May, Biden’s collection had amassed more money than his rival Trump - $80 million vs $74 million.

Donald Trump announced plans to stand for elections again in 2017. He has a lot of edge over Biden in terms of fudnds. Throughout the course of his presidency, he has collected $265 million in cash by the end of May. On the other hand, Biden and the Democrats have $122 million.

Way before the campaigning kick-started, Biden had weak fundraising numbers, which stirred trouble among the Democrats, who were worried about his nomination. However, over the last few weeks, given emerging dialogue about racial injustice and the delayed response to coronavirus which Trump is accused of, Biden’s support has grown tremendously. Most polls show Biden leading the charts, with Trump falling to second place.

Former US president Obama’s endorsement of Biden may also have fuelled this response, as the former Prez enjoys a lot of a support among the American masses. Obama had planned to campaign for Biden more formally but all plans were halted owing to COVID-19, which has killed more people in the US than it has anywhere else in the world.

With the lesser amount in reserve for campaign, Biden’s campaigning may not be able to allot more money to advertising and other operations that promote coming out to vote, especially given the paranoia around COVID-19.

Just last week, a fundraiser hosted by Elizabeth Warren, a senator was able to amass $6 million, the highest for Biden’s campaign.

Recently, Trump held his first post-coronavirus rally in Tulsa, which saw lesser turnout than expected. Reportedly, thousands of tickets were reserved by TikTok and K-pop fans who had no plans of going to the rally.

Trump has been in the centre of another controversy owing to the book released by his ex-aide. The book is titled “The Room Where It Happened”, and has been at the centre of controversy in terms of its content. According to Bolton, Trump had sought political favours from Chinese President Xi Jinping and had allegedly not raised any red flags with China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims, who are reportedly kept in concentration camps.