Australia is reopening to the world after 590 days of restricted access

After 590 days of the country's international borders being blocked, fully vaccinated Australians may finally go overseas without a visa.

After months of limitations during the coronavirus epidemic, the most severe restrictions on foreign travel will be lifted starting today.

The travel alert was given at a time when the country was seeing a low number of new virus infections.

Millions of Australians in Victoria, New South Wales, and Canberra are finally free to travel after 18 months of some of the world's tightest coronavirus border regulations, which barred individuals from returning to or leaving the country unless granted an exemption.

While the inaugural flights are only for Australian citizens, permanent residents, and their immediate families, it kicks off a strategy to reopen the country to overseas visitors and employees, both of which are desperately needed to reenergize a tired country.

Thailand and Israel are also welcome vaccinated travellers without quarantine starting Monday, boosting global aviation travel after a difficult 18-month period.

Australia's Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday that the travel changes would immediately aid the economy.

(With inputs from agencies)