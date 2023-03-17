Australia authorised to purchase 220 American Tomahawk cruise missiles

Australia is set to purchase up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the United States after the US State Department approved the sale in a deal worth up to $900 million, reported Al Jazeera.

The deal, which the Pentagon said could involve up to 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles and technical support, was announced just days after Australia said it would purchase three nuclear-powered attack submarines from the US, with an option to buy two more, out of concern for China's growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific.

The new nuclear-powered submarines will be able to launch Tomahawk missiles, according to Australian officials who spoke to Al Jazeera.

“Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific,” the US Department of Defence said in a statement on Friday. Australia’s strategic location “contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region,” the department told Al Jazeera.

“By deploying the Tomahawk Weapon System, Australia will contribute to global readiness and enhance the capability of US Forces operating alongside them globally,” it added.

The Pentagon said the sale would "improve Australia's capability to interoperate with US maritime forces and other allied forces as well as its ability to contribute to missions of mutual interest," reported the BBC.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said the missiles would provide "a really important capability".

The Aukus deal, which was announced on Monday in San Diego, brings Australia, the UK, and the US together in a comprehensive defence alliance to thwart Chinese military expansion in the region.

China has condemned the pact as "risking a new arms race and nuclear proliferation".