Attack at US consulate in Jeddah claims lives of security guard, gunman
An armed man got out of a car in front of the consulate building and was killed as he exchanged gunfire with security officers.
An attack in front of the US consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday claimed the lives of a security guard and a gunman, said the Saudi police.
"A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death", a spokesperson for the Makkah Region police said.
A Nepalese security officer was wounded and later died.
The probe into the shootings is underway.
