Attack at US consulate in Jeddah claims lives of security guard, gunman

An attack in front of the US consulate in Jeddah on Wednesday claimed the lives of a security guard and a gunman, said the Saudi police.

An armed man got out of a car in front of the consulate building and was killed as he exchanged gunfire with security officers, said a police spokesman.

"A person in a car stopped near the American Consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand, so security authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required, and the exchange of fire resulted in his death", a spokesperson for the Makkah Region police said.

A Nepalese security officer was wounded and later died.

The probe into the shootings is underway.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

(With inputs from agencies)