At least eight dead in US spa shootings; suspect reportedly arrested

At least eight people were killed in shootings in spas in different locations in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States as reports said the suspect was arrested.

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlour in Cherokee county while four others were shot dead in two different massage parlours in Atlanta.

One more victim died at the Aroma Therapy spa directly across the street in Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta. Police said the four victims in Atlanta were women and appeared to be Asian.

Reports said police claimed it was likely that the same suspect was involved in all three shootings in the spas. Robert Aaron Long, 21, has been taken in by police as a suspect.