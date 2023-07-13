At least 87 buried in mass grave in Sudan's Darfur, says UN

The United Nations human rights office said on Thursday (July 13) that at least 87 people, which include ethnic Masalits were buried in a mass grave in Sudan's West Darfur. The UN said that it had credible information that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were responsible.

The UN statement said that local people were forced to dispose of the bodies which included those of women and children in an open area which was close to the town of western El-Geneina between June 20-21.

The statement also said that some of the people had died from untreated injuries which were inflicted during a wave of violence by the RSF and militia allied to them. The violence had taken place following the killing of local governor Khamis Abbakar.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the killing of civilians and hors de combat individuals, and I am further appalled by the callous and disrespectful way the dead, along with their families and communities, were treated," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk in the same statement.

Turk called for a prompt and thourough investigation.

Reuters said that it was not clear how many Masalits were among the dead. Sudan has seen rise in ethnically motivated bloodeshed in recent weeks in step with war between rival military factions. The war started in April. Fresh mediation from Egypt Meanwhile, Egypt was attempting to freshly mediate between Sudan's warring factions by hosting a regional summit on Thursday. The effort is latest in international attempts to prevent outbreak of civil war.

In Sudan violence, more than 1000 civilians have been killed till now and 3 million people have been displaced according to figures from United Nations.

The fighting between the army and paramilitary forces broke out in April. It has since then spread westward to the fragile Darfur and Kordofan regions.

A series of ceasefires have been negotiated by the US and Saudi Arabia. But the talks have remained suspended after violations.

Egypt historically has close ties with the Sudanese army. It has invited Sudan's neighbours to the Thursday summit.

The aims of the summit are to stave off foreign interference and influence in the fighting, two Egyptian security sources said, and to ultimately launch a process to achieve a peaceful agreement to stop the fighting.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.